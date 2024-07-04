Your Thursday Kickoff: LA Galaxy, LAFC & 1776 reasons to watch El Tráfico tonight

Nashville SC have hired B.J. Callaghan as their next head coach. Callaghan, an assistant to U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter who led the USMNT to a Concacaf Nations League title in 2023 as interim manager, will officially join the club on July 22. He'll make his debut nine days later when Nashville kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park.

We’ll recap the matchday tomorrow. We have bigger things to focus on today. Here are 1776 reasons to watch El Tráfico tonight, starting wi—......................ok, yep, I’m being told by my editors that they’re fully prepared to strap me to a firework and light it. Let’s do 10 reasons. 10 seems nice too.

The West’s best

The Galaxy enter tonight on 40 points. LAFC enter tonight on 40 points. They’re both tied on points with Real Salt Lake for the top spot in the West. With only 14 games left for LAFC and 13 for the Galaxy, this is maybe our first true six-pointer of the year. It’s also a matchup between two teams tied for third in the Supporters’ Shield standings. The stakes would be big even if this wasn’t…

The league’s most exciting rivalry

I mean, c’mon. It’s El Tráfico. You know by now. We were here a year ago watching Riqui Puig sprint down the middle of the Rose Bowl pitch until he got on the end of a game-winning goal in the 73rd minute while Giorgio Chiellini looked on and wondered if he should call him a “clown” again. And that’s somehow not even a top-five meeting between these two.

The Rose Bowl

There isn’t a better setting for this. Y’all may know that I’m from Georgia. I grew up in college football country. From a young age, we're told about the Rose Bowl having the best view, the best field, the most history, and a whole other superlatives. We also love neutral site games where the stadium is split 50/50. We’re getting all of that tonight but in MLS form. How can you not be romantic about it?

MLS After Dark

This thing starts at 10:30 p.m. ET. That means MLS After Dark voodoo is in full effect here. Combine that with the general weirdness when these two meet and we have the potential for as wild a game as we’ve ever seen.

Fireworks are overrated

They’re the same as they were the last 25 times you saw them, I promise. This El Tráfico will be something different. And way more interesting.

Riqui Puig

He’s healthy, he’s still the best pure No. 10 in the league and he’s suddenly very online. That’s a potent combination for a game like tonight’s. He’ll be asked to control the game in midfield and he has to back up what he’s been saying about the Galaxy’s preseason predictions on Twitter. He had to step up last season after beefing with Chiellini and clearly did just fine. Maybe this is just how he psyches himself up for this game.

Denis Bouanga

For my money, Bounga is still the best player on the field at all times, though. He’s just as full throttle in the first minute to the 90th. He could change this game at any moment.

The rest of the attack

Besides Puig and Bouanga, Joseph Paintsil, Mateusz Bogusz, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic will all be here tonight too. Both teams have scored 41 goals coming into this one. That’s the third-highest mark in the league.

Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati

Besides watching it for entertainment purposes, you could also watch it for hate-watching purposes. This really only applies to RSL, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati fans. This game has big Supporters’ Shield implications. You could argue that a draw is best for the other teams here but you could also argue that they’re hoping for a Galaxy win. LAFC are the scariest side in the league whether or not they win this one tonight.

Something living up to the hype