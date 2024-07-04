FC Cincinnati make road history ahead of Supporters' Shield clash vs. Miami

In fact, Wednesday's 3-2 victory at Audi Field made history for the Orange & Blue, who tied an MLS non-shootout era record with their seventh straight road win – previously set by CF Montréal in 2022.

Last year's Supporters' Shield winner also earned their league-best ninth away win of the season to keep pace with Miami, as the current Shield leaders also got it done on the road in Matchday 24 with a 2-1 win at Charlotte FC – their fourth straight victory without Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez due to Copa América commitments.

It sets up a massive weekend clash at TQL Stadium between the first and second-place teams in MLS. The Herons are on 47 points, but Cincinnati are just two points back with a match in hand.

"I give the guys credit because we've gone on the road two games here and gotten results, and it's not easy to do," head coach Pat Noonan said after the win, which came courtesy of a Pavel Bucha brace that followed Kevin Kelsy's 10th-minute opener. "I told them before the game... 'You guys are a good team on the road,' and it might not always be the way we want it to look.