St. Louis CITY SC sign Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro

St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St. Louis CITY 2 to a one-year contract with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday

The 22-year-old has made two starts for St. Louis on four short-term loan agreements this season. He made his senior team debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup before starting a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United earlier this month.

“Michael has proven his quality when called upon so we are happy to promote him to the first team,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His aggressive defending and knowledge of our style of play made this a seamless transition for him."

As CITY2's captain, Wentzel led the club to a 9W-3L-2D record in MLS NEXT Pro this season, anchoring the backline to five clean sheets.