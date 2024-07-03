Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro

STL-Logo-Thumb
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St. Louis CITY 2 to a one-year contract with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday

The 22-year-old has made two starts for St. Louis on four short-term loan agreements this season. He made his senior team debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup before starting a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United earlier this month.

“Michael has proven his quality when called upon so we are happy to promote him to the first team,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His aggressive defending and knowledge of our style of play made this a seamless transition for him."

As CITY2's captain, Wentzel led the club to a 9W-3L-2D record in MLS NEXT Pro this season, anchoring the backline to five clean sheets.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake transfer Fidel Barajas to Chivas Guadalajara
St. Louis CITY sign DP midfielder Marcel Hartel
Austin FC, Moussa Djitté mutually terminate contract
More News
More News
Orlando City SC great Kaká to be inducted to “Legends’ Terrace”

Orlando City SC great Kaká to be inducted to “Legends’ Terrace”
How Zlatan Ibrahimovic made El Tráfico an instant classic
Offside with Taylor Twellman

How Zlatan Ibrahimovic made El Tráfico an instant classic
Soccer for Success comes to the Twin Cities

Soccer for Success comes to the Twin Cities
St. Louis CITY SC sign Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign Michael Wentzel from MLS NEXT Pro
MLS Fantasy Round 20 positional rankings 

MLS Fantasy Round 20 positional rankings 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 23: Max Arfsten
0:19

Goal of the Matchday 23: Max Arfsten
Mateusz Bogusz: Player of the Month June 2024
1:43

Mateusz Bogusz: Player of the Month June 2024
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 23?
1:32

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 23?
Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
1:33

Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's