Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten wins Goal of the Matchday

It was a photo finish in the race for AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 23, with Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten earning 35.1% of the fan vote for his bullet inside the far post after dribbling along the 18-yard box in a 5-1 victory over the New England Revolution.
2nd place, Jordi Alba (34.7%): The FC Barcelona legend was just edged out for his stunning, long-range golazo in Inter Miami CF's 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.
3rd place, Brian White (21.1%): White scored an unreal scorpion kick from the edge of the 18-yard box, part of a hat trick that powered Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 4-3 win over visiting St. Louis CITY SC.
4th place, Pedro Santos (9.1%): Pedro Santos struck a sensational free kick from distance to help 10-man D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls.
See all of the nominees here.