Orlando City SC great Kaká to be inducted to “Legends’ Terrace”

Former Orlando City SC star Kaká will be the first-ever player inducted into the club's new "Legends' Terrace" on July 6, the club announced Wednesday.

The Legends’ Terrace is a permanent display at INTER&Co Stadium that will honor those who have made a lasting impact on Orlando City SC and NWSL side Orlando Pride. The ceremony will take place during Legends Night: Kaká, a newly-announced theme night for the Lions’ match against D.C. United on July 6 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), with Kaká to be inducted in front of the fans in attendance.

Kaká will be the first inductee in recognition of his distinguished career at Orlando City, where he was the club's first-ever captain. Considered one of the greatest players of his generation, Kaká starred for AC Milan and Real Madrid before his blockbuster arrival to Orlando. He was also a staple for the Brazilian national team, scoring 29 international goals and winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“Long before our family became stewards of this great club, there were many who laid the foundation and built Orlando City to become what it is today. In unveiling this new addition to INTER&Co Stadium and celebrating our 10 years in Major League Soccer this season, there was no one more deserving than Kaká to be the first-ever inductee into our Legends’ Terrace,” Club Chairman Mark Wilf said in a release.