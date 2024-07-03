Orlando City SC great Kaká to be inducted to “Legends’ Terrace”

Former Orlando City SC star Kaká will be the first-ever player inducted into the club's new "Legends' Terrace" on July 6, the club announced Wednesday.
The Legends’ Terrace is a permanent display at INTER&Co Stadium that will honor those who have made a lasting impact on Orlando City SC and NWSL side Orlando Pride. The ceremony will take place during Legends Night: Kaká, a newly-announced theme night for the Lions’ match against D.C. United on July 6 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), with Kaká to be inducted in front of the fans in attendance.
Kaká will be the first inductee in recognition of his distinguished career at Orlando City, where he was the club's first-ever captain. Considered one of the greatest players of his generation, Kaká starred for AC Milan and Real Madrid before his blockbuster arrival to Orlando. He was also a staple for the Brazilian national team, scoring 29 international goals and winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup.
“Long before our family became stewards of this great club, there were many who laid the foundation and built Orlando City to become what it is today. In unveiling this new addition to INTER&Co Stadium and celebrating our 10 years in Major League Soccer this season, there was no one more deserving than Kaká to be the first-ever inductee into our Legends’ Terrace,” Club Chairman Mark Wilf said in a release.
“Kaká’s impact on the game, not just here in the City Beautiful but throughout the global soccer landscape, is one that will be felt for a very long time, and we are proud to permanently recognize his contributions and legacy as an Orlando City Lion. We look forward to celebrating him alongside our fans on July 6.”
Over his three seasons in Orlando, Kaká totaled 78 appearances across all competitions, with 25 goals and 22 assists, both ranking fourth all-time in club history. He was named an MLS All-Star in each of his three seasons in Orlando, in addition to being named the MVP in his first appearance in 2015.
"I want to thank Orlando City SC for this incredible honor of being the first-ever inductee into the Legends’ Terrace. My time with the club was filled with unforgettable moments and immense pride, both on and off the field,” said Kaká. “The love and support from the fans, ownership, my teammates, staff, and the entire Orlando community have left a lasting impact on me.
"This recognition is a testament to our shared journey, and I am truly grateful to be part of the Orlando City and MLS family forever.”