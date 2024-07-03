LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month

Bogusz was the catalyst for an LAFC side that went unbeaten (4W-0L-1D) in June, recording at least one goal contribution in each match of the month, totaling nine goal contributions (6g/3a). His nine goal contributions in a month ties him with Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew for the league lead and Bogusz is tied with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with longest goal contribution streak in MLS this season.