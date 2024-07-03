LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has been named MLS Player of the Month for June 2024.
Bogusz was the catalyst for an LAFC side that went unbeaten (4W-0L-1D) in June, recording at least one goal contribution in each match of the month, totaling nine goal contributions (6g/3a). His nine goal contributions in a month ties him with Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew for the league lead and Bogusz is tied with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with longest goal contribution streak in MLS this season.
Bogusz capped the month with his first-career MLS hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on June 29.
The 22-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season in his second full year with the club, recording 12 goals (4 match winners) and five assists in 20 matches. The Polish midfielder has nine goals and four assists in his nine-match goal contribution streak, helping LAFC go unbeaten (8W-0L-1D) in the same stretch.
Bogusz, who notched three goal contributions in consecutive matches against San Jose (2g/1a) and Colorado (3g), is the fourth LAFC player to win Player of the Month, joining Denis Bouanga, Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela (three times). He and Piotr Nowak (May 1998) are the only Polish players MLS history to win the award.
LAFC sit atop the Western Conference with 40 points (12W-4L-4D) and will meet the LA Galaxy Thursday night at the Rose Bowl in the latest edition of El Tráfico (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.