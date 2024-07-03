Player of the Month

LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month

24-PlayerOfTheMonth_16x9_EN
MLSsoccer staff

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has been named MLS Player of the Month for June 2024.

Bogusz was the catalyst for an LAFC side that went unbeaten (4W-0L-1D) in June, recording at least one goal contribution in each match of the month, totaling nine goal contributions (6g/3a). His nine goal contributions in a month ties him with Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew for the league lead and Bogusz is tied with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with longest goal contribution streak in MLS this season.

Bogusz capped the month with his first-career MLS hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on June 29.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season in his second full year with the club, recording 12 goals (4 match winners) and five assists in 20 matches. The Polish midfielder has nine goals and four assists in his nine-match goal contribution streak, helping LAFC go unbeaten (8W-0L-1D) in the same stretch.

Bogusz, who notched three goal contributions in consecutive matches against San Jose (2g/1a) and Colorado (3g), is the fourth LAFC player to win Player of the Month, joining Denis Bouanga, Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela (three times). He and Piotr Nowak (May 1998) are the only Polish players MLS history to win the award.

LAFC sit atop the Western Conference with 40 points (12W-4L-4D) and will meet the LA Galaxy Thursday night at the Rose Bowl in the latest edition of El Tráfico (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Month Los Angeles Football Club Mateusz Bogusz

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month
Inter Miami star Luis Suárez named MLS Player of the Month
More News
More News
Player Availability Report - Matchday 24

Player Availability Report - Matchday 24
Your Wednesday Kickoff: El Tráfico brings the fireworks in Matchday 24
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: El Tráfico brings the fireworks in Matchday 24
LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month

LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month
Nashville SC name BJ Callaghan head coach

Nashville SC name BJ Callaghan head coach
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 24

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 24
Video
Video
Mateusz Bogusz: Player of the Month June 2024
1:43

Mateusz Bogusz: Player of the Month June 2024
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 23?
1:32

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 23?
Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
1:33

Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 23
1:08

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 23