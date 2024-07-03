Soccer for Success comes to the Twin Cities

Through its partnership with Major League Soccer, RBC Wealth Management is working with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to team up with Sol of the Cities to launch the Foundation’s Soccer for Success program in the Twin Cities. Soccer for Success is the Foundation’s program that helps children improve their physical, social, and emotional skills and overall well-being through soccer. Designed for children ages 6-14, the program is offered free of charge to participants and their families.

Soccer for Success started at Academia Cesar Chavez at the end of June and will run for a full 12-week summer season. More school sites will be added in the fall with the goal of engaging 500 youth annually. RBC Wealth Management will support the program across the Twin Cities for at least three (3) years.

To celebrate this new partnership and the kickoff of the Soccer for Success program, RBC Wealth Management team members volunteered at Sol of the Cities Summer Futsal kickoff event on Saturday, June 29 at Johnson Senior High School in St. Paul, MN.

