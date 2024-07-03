How Zlatan Ibrahimovic made El Tráfico an instant classic

"This dude's 45 yards away from goal and the minute that you see him winding up for it," Feilhaber recalled. "You're thinking, where's our goalie? Where's Tyler Miller? And Tyler Miller is somewhere outside of his box. And you're thinking, man, I mean, what are the odds this guy is going to hit this clean? It's almost, for anyone else, it's like 1%. For him, it's like 99%. As soon as he hit it, everybody, at least on the field, knows that's a goal. There's no doubt about it."