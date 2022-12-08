Your Thursday Kickoff: Kévin Cabral and Gyasi Zardes could be on the move

D.C. United have signed Iraq national team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF. The 25-year-old joins through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The deal used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Some mornings you wake up with an MLS newsletter and nothing to talk about. Other mornings you wake up with an MLS newsletter and nothing to talk about, then Tom “Merry Scoopmas” Bogert gets online and decides to clue the world in on two big moves in the works. I’m forever grateful. And you should be too. We were going to be stuck talking about the four-year anniversary of Atlanta United winning MLS Cup or something.

I am glad we got to talk about Kevin Cabral a few days ago before this move potentially goes down. It’s a solid primer for how to process it. Because as much as Cabral has notably looked clumsy in his attempts to finish in front of goal, he’s piled up a ton of solid chances along the way. And as much as he’s piled up solid chances, he’s looked seriously clumsy in front of goal.

There you go. That’s the entire thesis for both sides of this deal here. LA can move on from a player that simply hasn’t been productive enough and open up a DP spot to fill before their transfer ban kicks in in the summer. Colorado can pick up a player on the cheap with a lot of potential.

In a lot of ways, it’s kind of a perfect Colorado signing, isn’t it? Robin Fraser and the Rapids have a knack for getting the best out of guys who need a change of scenery. In fact, sometimes it feels like they only get players in that mold, but at least it’s an ethos?