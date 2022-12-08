eMLS

2023 eMLS season schedule

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

2_Schedule_eMLS_Social_2023_221207_16x9_v1

MLS and EA SPORTS revealed details for the 2023 eMLS season on Thursday.

2023 will feature two marquee League Series events in New York City in January and February, and culminate in the eMLS Cup on March 12 in Austin during SXSW. Events will include more days and hours of competitive streaming content than ever before as players compete for a $100,000 prize pool, the largest in eMLS history.

2023 eMLS Season Schedule

  • eMLS League Series 1: The 2023 season kicks off on January 24-25 with remote qualifiers with the group stage on Jan. 28 and final series bracket games on Jan. 29.
  • eMLS League Series 2: The season continues Feb. 7-8 with remote qualifiers, the group stage on Feb. 11 and final series bracket matches on Feb. 12.
  • eMLS Cup: The season will conclude in Austin at SXSW, with the Last Chance Qualifier held on March 11 determining the final “Cinderella” participant spot for the eMLS Cup on March 12.

RELATED: 2023 eMLS roster of players

How to watch

Remote qualifiers and group stages of each League Series will be featured on each MLS club’s or player’s respective Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can view the main bracket matchups on twitch.tv/mls.

eMLS Prizes

  • $100,000 prize pool
  • Top two players in eMLS Cup get direct bids to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs.
  • Third and fourth place will get a chance to compete in the EA Global Series Play-ins, effectively putting these four players in prime position to compete in the FIFAe World Cup.

eMLS Correspondents

Kacey "Kacee" Anderson headlines the correspondents' list for the 2023 season. She was the first woman content creator to be signed to an eMLS club and arguably the most watched EA SPORTS FIFA female streamer in North America in 2021.

Joining Anderson is a team of exciting on-air personalities with a wealth of experience across the sports and esports landscapes.

  • Kacey "Kacee" Anderson – eMLS season correspondent
  • Faizal Khamisa – eMLS host
  • Dan Gaskin – Play-by-play announcer
  • Mike Labelle – Commentator
  • Susannah Collins – Sideline reporter

2023 eMLS Season

eMLS

Related Stories

2023 eMLS roster of players
eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America
FIFA 23 ratings: Who are your team’s best players?
More News
More News
Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency
Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy
Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez
What’s next? Advice for USA World Cup stars & mentality for 2026
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

What’s next? Advice for USA World Cup stars & mentality for 2026
Your Thursday Kickoff: Kévin Cabral and Gyasi Zardes could be on the move
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Kévin Cabral and Gyasi Zardes could be on the move
Copa América 2024 in USA? Concacaf president addresses "speculation"

Copa América 2024 in USA? Concacaf president addresses "speculation"
More News
Video
Video
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
2023 eMLS Season
0:35

2023 eMLS Season
Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
24:49

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
14:14

Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
More Video