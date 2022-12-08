MLS and EA SPORTS revealed details for the 2023 eMLS season on Thursday.
2023 will feature two marquee League Series events in New York City in January and February, and culminate in the eMLS Cup on March 12 in Austin during SXSW. Events will include more days and hours of competitive streaming content than ever before as players compete for a $100,000 prize pool, the largest in eMLS history.
2023 eMLS Season Schedule
- eMLS League Series 1: The 2023 season kicks off on January 24-25 with remote qualifiers with the group stage on Jan. 28 and final series bracket games on Jan. 29.
- eMLS League Series 2: The season continues Feb. 7-8 with remote qualifiers, the group stage on Feb. 11 and final series bracket matches on Feb. 12.
- eMLS Cup: The season will conclude in Austin at SXSW, with the Last Chance Qualifier held on March 11 determining the final “Cinderella” participant spot for the eMLS Cup on March 12.
How to watch
Remote qualifiers and group stages of each League Series will be featured on each MLS club’s or player’s respective Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can view the main bracket matchups on twitch.tv/mls.
eMLS Prizes
- $100,000 prize pool
- Top two players in eMLS Cup get direct bids to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs.
- Third and fourth place will get a chance to compete in the EA Global Series Play-ins, effectively putting these four players in prime position to compete in the FIFAe World Cup.
eMLS Correspondents
Kacey "Kacee" Anderson headlines the correspondents' list for the 2023 season. She was the first woman content creator to be signed to an eMLS club and arguably the most watched EA SPORTS FIFA female streamer in North America in 2021.
Joining Anderson is a team of exciting on-air personalities with a wealth of experience across the sports and esports landscapes.
- Kacey "Kacee" Anderson – eMLS season correspondent
- Faizal Khamisa – eMLS host
- Dan Gaskin – Play-by-play announcer
- Mike Labelle – Commentator
- Susannah Collins – Sideline reporter
2023 eMLS Season