DC United sign Iraq international defender Mohanad Jeahze

D.C. United have signed Iraq national team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joins through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The deal used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Mohanad has proven himself to be one of the best left backs in the Nordics over the last two years and we are delighted to have a player of his quality join D.C. United,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s president of soccer operations, said in a release.