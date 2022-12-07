Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Iraq international defender Mohanad Jeahze

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

D.C. United have signed Iraq national team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joins through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The deal used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Mohanad has proven himself to be one of the best left backs in the Nordics over the last two years and we are delighted to have a player of his quality join D.C. United,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s president of soccer operations, said in a release. 

“Our style of play requires our outside backs to have high energy levels, technical ability, and excellent service in the final third, and Mohanad ticks all of these boxes. He will be an excellent complement to our core group as we look to continue building out our roster for 2023”

Jeahze spent the past three seasons with Hammarby, scoring five goals and adding 19 assists in 89 appearances for the Swedish powerhouse. He’s also played extensively for IF Sylvia and Mjällby AIF in Sweden.

Jeahze has made four appearances for Iraq since debuting in November 2021. He represented Sweden at the youth international level. 

This offseason, D.C. United added another left-back option in Pedro Santos (free agency) and a starting-level center back in Derrick Williams (trade). In free agency, they also acquired goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

The Black-and-Red are entering their first full season under head coach Wayne Rooney, having finished bottom of the league and Eastern Conference tables in 2022. Their 71 goals against were an MLS-high last season.

