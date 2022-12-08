Top-tier EA SPORTS FIFA 23 competitors from across North America will represent 26 MLS clubs in the sixth-ever eMLS season.
2023 eMLS roster of players
- Atlanta United: Paulo Neto [starter]
- Atlanta United: Young CF
- Austin FC: xVerde
- Charlotte FC: Khaled Ali
- FC Cincinnati: Cissé
- Columbus Crew: GODFATHER
- D.C. United: KingCJ0
- FC Dallas: AlanAvi
- Houston Dynamo FC: JordyReyes
- Sporting Kansas City: MaXe
- LA Galaxy: UL1BARRI
- LA Galaxy: Voncita
- LA Galaxy: VillaMore3 [starter]
- Los Angeles Football Club: Pabs
- Inter Miami CF: IMCF DonBorrello
- Minnesota United: Lamps
- Montréal: Loux11
- Nashville SC: Joksan
- New England Revolution: YoungggCarter
- New York Red Bulls: doolsta
- New York City FC: NYC Gustavo [starter]
- New York City FC: NYC_Chris
- Orlando City: RemiMartinn
- Philadelphia Union: ThiagoCapo
- Portland Timbers: CPTBruno
- San Jose Earthquakes: BENR
- Seattle Sounders FC: GAdamou10
- St. Louis City SC: NR7
- Toronto FC: Goal Machine
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Fiddle
eMLS Prizes
- $100,000 prize pool
- Top two players in eMLS Cup get direct bids to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs.
- Third and fourth place will get a chance to compete in the EA Global Series Play-ins, effectively putting these four players in prime position to compete in the FIFAe World Cup.
How to watch
Remote qualifiers and group stages of each League Series will be featured on each MLS club’s or player’s respective Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can view the main bracket matchups on twitch.tv/mls.
2023 eMLS Season