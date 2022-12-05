SuperDraft

2022 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

2022 MLS College Showcase Gen-thumb

Major League Soccer today announced the third-ever adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, North Carolina in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup and in advance of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 21.

adidas MLS College Showcase details

The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play.

Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate in the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase. However, technical staffs from MLS clubs will attend the remaining College Cup matches in Cary, N.C. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility. The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase is a closed event and only open to MLS club technical staffs.

Player lists to come

The full list of 44 players invited to attend the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase will be released later this week; the list of invitees is subject to change before the event. The eligible player list for the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be announced at a later date following the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase.

“We are excited to once again host the adidas MLS College Showcase to provide an opportunity for top college soccer players to display their talents in front of each MLS Clubs’ technical staff,” said Alecko Eskandarian, MLS Senior Director, Player Relations & Player Development.

“We appreciate and value the role of college soccer in the player development pathway and have seen many players go on to have successful professional careers after competing in the college ranks. We are thankful for the support from the NCAA and college soccer programs around the country to help execute this event.”

Fourteen players who participated in the 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase are currently on MLS rosters. They include FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, Real Salt Lake midfielder ​​Jasper Löeffelsend and more.

SuperDraft

Related Stories

College to MLS: Which SuperDraft picks are most impactful in 2022?
MLS SuperDraft 2022 grades: Rating every team's picks
Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Dylan Teves as homegrown player
More News
More News
Orlando City sign defender Kyle Smith to new contract
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign defender Kyle Smith to new contract
Ismaël Koné: Montréal "gave me the platform" for Watford move

Ismaël Koné: Montréal "gave me the platform" for Watford move
World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?
2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
WATCH: LAFC academy player scores world-class bicycle kick

WATCH: LAFC academy player scores world-class bicycle kick
FC Dallas sign defender Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency
More News
Video
Video
Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
24:49

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
14:14

Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
More Video