What was US Soccer’s final ranking at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Now that the Round of 16 is over at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , Team USA ’s final ranking is locked in.

Here’s how they’ve fared in modern-era World Cups over the past few decades.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad finished 14th out of 32 participants in Qatar, bowing out at the same knockout round phase as their past three participations.

How are the rankings determined?

The final World Cup rankings are determined by what stage of the tournament a team reaches. Within each tier, teams are then ranked by their record.

The USMNT were the sixth-best of the eight Round of 16 losers. That was determined after going 1W-1L-2D overall with a -1 goal differential, all from the following results: