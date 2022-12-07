What was US Soccer’s final ranking at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Tim Weah

Now that the Round of 16 is over at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Team USA’s final ranking is locked in.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad finished 14th out of 32 participants in Qatar, bowing out at the same knockout round phase as their past three participations. 

Here’s how they’ve fared in modern-era World Cups over the past few decades.

USMNT World Cup finishes
Year
Ranking
Round
Record
2022 (Qatar)
14th
Round of 16
1W-1L-2D
2018 (Russia)
N/A
Didn't qualify
N/A
2014 (Brazil)
15th
Round of 16
1W-2L-1D
2010 (South Africa)
12th
Round of 16
1W-1L-2D
2006 (Germany)
25th
Group stage   
0W-2L-1D
2002 (Japan/South Korea)
8th
Quarterfinals
2W-2L-1D
1998 (France)
32nd
Group stage 
0W-3L-0D
1994 (USA)
14th
Round of 16
1W-2L-1D
1990 (Italy)
23rd
Group stage
0W-3L-0D

How are the rankings determined?

The final World Cup rankings are determined by what stage of the tournament a team reaches. Within each tier, teams are then ranked by their record.

The USMNT were the sixth-best of the eight Round of 16 losers. That was determined after going 1W-1L-2D overall with a -1 goal differential, all from the following results:

The Yanks entered the World Cup at No. 16 in the FIFA World Rankings, so their final place – once in Qatar – was virtually in lockstep there.

What’s next?

The USMNT are expected to auto-qualify for the 2026 World Cup, an expanded 48-team tournament that will be co-hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico.

In the absence of World Cup qualifiers, the biannual Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup are currently the only competitive games on the calendar. 

After bringing the second-youngest squad to Qatar, additional competitions are a must.

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today

World Cup US Men's National Team

