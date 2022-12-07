Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign forward Ifunanyachi Achara

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed forward Ifunanyachi Achara for the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

After last featuring for Toronto FC, the 25-year-old Nigeria native was picked by Houston in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. That process occurred on Nov. 22.

“Achara is a powerful and fast, young attacker who provides valuable depth across our front line,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “As a club, we are looking to add more players with a history of winning trophies, regardless of the level.

“We were impressed by Achara’s leadership role during a very successful period for the Georgetown Hoyas, including a National Championship in 2019. We look forward to his continued growth as a young professional and expect him to add to our culture and contribute to our attack in 2023.”

Achara has three goals and two assists in 30 games (11 starts) since Toronto picked him in the first round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Achara is the third addition to Houston this offseason, putting their roster at 22 players for the 2023 campaign. They’ll have a new head coach in Ben Olsen and hope to end a five-year absence from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

