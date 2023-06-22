Your Thursday Kickoff: José Martinez golazo rescues Philly, Houston and Cincy are rolling

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed
Due to severe weather in the Denver area, Wednesday's Matchday 20 game between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC was postponed to a later date. Further updates will be shared when they are available.
What happened?: Nick Firmino made his MLS debut and a few minutes later scored his first MLS goal. Firmino’s stoppage-time equalizer earned a point for Atlanta United.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Atlanta played six homegrowns and NYCFC weren't close to their best XI. A draw felt right.
What happened?: The Supporters’ Shield leaders rolled.
So, did we learn anything?: Did you really need a reminder of the directions these two teams are heading in right now? Cincy have 10 wins in 10 games at home, and Toronto are still looking for their first win away from home.
What happened?: Bryce Duke made the difference for Montréal.
So, did we learn anything?: Montréal are the greatest team in the world… at home. They now have seven wins and a draw across eight games at Stade Saputo. Montréal are the worst team in the world… on the road. They have eight losses in ten games on the road. This is one of my single favorite developments of the year, and I hope it continues for the entire season.
What happened?: Ben Bender gave Charlotte an early two-goal lead, but the Red Bulls found their way back in the second half.
So, did we learn anything?: It might feel like a spark got ignited for New York here. No, it’s not great to have Ben Bender dunk on you to start a game, but at least the attack got going. Getting Dante Vanzeir on the board feels important as well. It’s just the third time this year New York have scored multiple goals.
What happened?: JOSE MARTINEZ HIT THE DED GUM EVERLIVING HECK OUT OF THE BALL OH MY GOODNESS.
So, did we learn anything?: THAT JOSE MARTINEZ CAN HIT THE DED GUM EVERLIVING HECK OUT OF THE BALL OH MY GOODNESS.
What happened?: Houston just rolled the Quakes here. It was not close on any level.
So, did we learn anything?: Hey, so, uh, the Dynamo are now fourth in the West and have the third-highest points per game rate in the conference? What a tapestry life is, ya know? The Dynamo are on absolute heater right now, and it feels like they could compete with any team in the league. Amine Bassi has been excellent this season, and he’s just the primary example of a handful of shrewd moves and organizational steps forward that have the Dynamo back near the top of the West. Good things are only going to keep coming in Houston.
What happened?: Damir Kreilach brace! RSL rolled.
So, did we learn anything?: Man… uh… uh-oh, St. Louis. And what a moment for RSL and Damir Kreilach! If he gets to a point that’s close to a pre-injury version of himself, RSL will be in an outstanding spot heading into the second half of the season. St. Louis are… uh-oh. Their first performance without both João Klauss and Eduard Löwen didn’t go so well. Klauss and Löwen will both be out for the next month.
What happened?: Austin got tired of being pushed around in this rivalry and snapped. It could have been worse.
So, did we learn anything?: Well, that’s more like it. All it takes for Austin to finally get the better of Dallas is a lengthy rain delay and for Dallas to be missing Jesús Ferreira. Although, to be fair, it didn’t feel like a regularly scheduled start time or Ferreira could have made much of a difference. Austin played their best ball of the year in this one, and maybe, just maybe, it’s a sign of good things to come. It’s at least something positive to latch onto during what’s been a frustrating season.
What happened?: It looked like LA had all three points wrapped up, but a late handball gave Alan Pulido a shot at a brace and an equalizer from the penalty spot. And he took it.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s just been a total nightmare hellscape of a year for LA. Anytime literally anything goes right, the universe decides enough positive things have happened for the Galaxy today and swings hard back towards the negative.
What happened?: Mateusz Bogusz scored early and that was that. Both teams had plenty of chances afterward but couldn’t find the net.
So, did we learn anything?: So maybe the new theory on LAFC’s post-CCL life is that they’ll be totally fine… as long as they aren’t playing Houston? It’s been a weird couple of weeks. But a win against Seattle is a great win and puts them back on top of the West. Don’t expect them to be anywhere else the rest of the year.
Seattle… well, Seattle are at least still third in the West. It’s not going well. At all. But at least they have that.
What happened?: Kei Kamara is forever. He skied into the air to head home a late winner.
So, did we learn anything?: Not much. Neither of these teams are great. But neither of these teams are completely terrible. That gets you a lot further in the West these days.
LAFC extend Ginella’s loan to Nacional: LAFC have extended midfielder Francisco Ginella’s loan to Uruguayan side Nacional through June 2024. Additionally, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions have exercised Ginella’s contract option through 2024.
Semifinals are set at this year’s MLS NEXT Cup: Take a look at who’s left here.
MLS, adidas and Marvel launch Super Hero-inspired collection: Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel announced today that legendary Marvel Super Heroes will be featured on MLS merchandise as part of a three-part collaboration dropping today and throughout the summer.
Good luck out there. Don’t listen to anyone else, just shoot.