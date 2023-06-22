Your Thursday Kickoff: José Martinez golazo rescues Philly, Houston and Cincy are rolling

So, did we learn anything?: Hey, so, uh, the Dynamo are now fourth in the West and have the third-highest points per game rate in the conference? What a tapestry life is, ya know? The Dynamo are on absolute heater right now, and it feels like they could compete with any team in the league. Amine Bassi has been excellent this season, and he’s just the primary example of a handful of shrewd moves and organizational steps forward that have the Dynamo back near the top of the West. Good things are only going to keep coming in Houston.