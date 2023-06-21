202 Unique: Building an LGBTQ+ "family" at DC United's Audi Field

202 Unique, D.C. United ’s official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, may only be a few years old. But the longer history of Washington D.C.’s soccer scene, sports fandom and LGBTQ+ communities runs deep within it roots.

“It's called that for the initials U.N.O., meaning one. So one game, one community. That’s the whole onus,” said Ensor of the homegrown meet-up turned major event that’s now spanned three decades.

Eventually, in 2009, that event became officially recognized as the club's Pride Night, dubbed United Night Out (which takes place on Aug. 26 this year).

Jim Ensor was an early member of FTSC, as well as a local high school coach who also coached camps and clinics for D.C. United. In the late 90s, he had the idea to thank FTSC volunteers with a celebratory evening at a United match, and from there, a tradition was born.

That story dates back at least as far as 1990, when Federal Triangles Soccer Club, one of the longest-serving clubs in the International Gay and Lesbian Football Association, was founded out of what had originally just been an ongoing pickup game at the National Mall where the community could connect, compete and socialize.

“So I felt welcomed. And during that time frame, a lot of the other groups were the same way… It was just a whole 'nother thing for me that I didn't know existed, and that these people did not care, did not judge. And at that time, I didn't think about uniting all the people in the community under one banner because I felt accepted.”

“I was coming as someone who's bisexual. The group's people at the games didn't care if I came in with a guyfriend or girlfriend: ‘You're here to cheer on the team, right?’” Alvarado said of the prevailing attitude within the supporters’ groups to whom he originally belonged: La Norte and District Ultras.

Before 202 Unique existed, United Night Out provided D.C. United’s LGBTQ+ fans – who at the time were scattered throughout the club's other supporters’ groups – with a chance to come together as one group. For fans like Travis Alvarado, an original founder of 202 Unique, that annual gathering felt like enough amid a mostly-welcoming SG culture.

Eventually, though, inspired in part by Rose Room Collective (D.C. United’s independent supporters' group created by and for people of color), Ensor, Alvardo and 202 Unique’s other founders saw the benefits of creating a supporters’ group for LGBTQ+ fans and allies as undeniable.

One of those benefits was practical: By uniting as one group, 202 Unique could present a collective voice when working with both the club’s front office and other SGs to create inclusive environments at Audi Field and beyond.

“The thing about one banner is when we had the different groups, yes, they were all accepting and everything, but each group did things differently – how they handled the supporter groups and stuff. And if we wanted to have a voice within the community, we could bring it up with each of the groups, and each group would handle the same problem differently. But when we have one voice under one banner, we can say, ‘Hey, we want to do this,'” said Alvarado.

“… Now each quarter we meet up with the leadership of the different groups, meet up with the front office and we iron out what we are planning, things we're going to do, events and anything.”

Alvarado and Ensor say operating as a collective has helped them accomplish everything from eradicating problematic language used by fans at the stadium to planning TIFO displays for Pride Nights to working with the club to march and set up info tables at Washington D.C.’s Pride Parade.

A soccer cathedral for all

Another clear benefit of 202 Unique is creating more LGBTQ+ visibility within the SG areas at Audi Field, and showing those rowdy sections can be a fun and inclusive place for all – even if the smoke and drums may seem a little intimidating from a distance.

“Our job was to kind of lift the veil on that a little bit and say, ‘Hey, come on out, be a part of this. We're here every week,’” said Ensor, who told stories of casual fans converting to season ticket holders after tailgating and attending just a match or two with 202 Unique. “You're going to see the rainbow flag in the stands. Hopefully, that is a signal to say it's safe and it's okay and you'll be accepted.”

Alvarado noted the group’s visibility has also helped their members connect and create community at other DMV soccer events like Washington Spirit (NWSL) or even Maryland Bobcats (NISA) matches.