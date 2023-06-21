Transfer Tracker

LAFC extend Francisco Ginella’s loan to Nacional

Ginella Nacional loan 2
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

LAFC have extended midfielder Francisco Ginella’s loan to Uruguayan side Nacional through June 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions have exercised Ginella’s contract option through 2024.

The 24-year-old initially joined Nacional on loan in July 2022, making 19 appearances in all competitions. He scored one goal in the Copa Libertadores and helped them win a 49th Uruguayan League title.

Originally signed by LAFC ahead of the 2020 campaign, Ginella registered one goal and six assists in 54 games (28 starts). He joined the Black & Gold from Montevideo Wanderers of the Uruguayan First Division.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Francisco Ginella

