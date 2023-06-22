Atlanta United’s stoppage-time hero: Who is Nick Firmino?

Nick Firmino began Matchday 20 by joining the long list of players who have signed short-term loan agreements from MLS NEXT Pro teams during the 2023 MLS season.

“It’s better than I imagined, really,” he reflected. “To come on for about 10 minutes, and then to score the game-tying goal as well. I’m very happy with the result.”

The 22-year-old scored a 95th-minute equalizer as the Five Stripes rescued a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night, sending 42,000-plus fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium into raptures.

Rising through the ranks

Firmino has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season with ATL UTD 2 and ranks tied for second in the league with eight goals while adding three assists in 14 appearances. He signed with Atlanta’s second team last year, continuing in the lower divisions of American soccer after spending 2018-20 as a New England Revolution homegrown player.

Firmino got the call-up alongside academy product Luke Brennan, who also subbed in against NYCFC during the 87th minute. Head coach Gonzalo Pineda had full faith in them, helping fill out the matchday squad as stars like Thiago Almada (Argentina) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) return from the June international window.

“They deserve it; they have good performances with the second team,” Pineda commented. “We keep track of that, and coaches are paying attention to what they do there. We are in constant communication with their coaching staff of the second team and then they deserve it.