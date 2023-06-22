Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed due to inclement weather

UPDATE: Due to severe weather in the Denver area, Wednesday's Matchday 20 game between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC has been postponed to a later date.
Further updates will be shared when they are available.
ORIGINAL: Wednesday's Matchday 20 game between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have a delayed start due to severe weather near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The Western Conference showdown was originally scheduled to begin at 9:39 pm ET.
Fans can watch the game via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.