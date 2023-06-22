Matchday

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed due to inclement weather

23MLS_COL_Rain_Delay
MLSsoccer staff

UPDATE: Due to severe weather in the Denver area, Wednesday's Matchday 20 game between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC has been postponed to a later date.

Further updates will be shared when they are available.

2023 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy

ORIGINAL: Wednesday's Matchday 20 game between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have a delayed start due to severe weather near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Western Conference showdown was originally scheduled to begin at 9:39 pm ET.

Fans can watch the game via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Colorado Rapids Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

MLS goals record: Kei Kamara has Landon Donovan in his sights
Atlanta United’s stoppage-time hero: Who is Nick Firmino?
FC Cincinnati equal MLS history: 2023 dream season continues
More News
More News
MLS goals record: Kei Kamara has Landon Donovan in his sights

MLS goals record: Kei Kamara has Landon Donovan in his sights
Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed due to inclement weather

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed due to inclement weather
Atlanta United’s stoppage-time hero: Who is Nick Firmino?

Atlanta United’s stoppage-time hero: Who is Nick Firmino?
FC Cincinnati equal MLS history: 2023 dream season continues

FC Cincinnati equal MLS history: 2023 dream season continues
MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals?

MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals?
Roberto Carlos-esque! Philly's José Martínez scores incredible golazo

Roberto Carlos-esque! Philly's José Martínez scores incredible golazo
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | June 21, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | June 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | June 21, 2023
6:54

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | June 21, 2023
Goal: T. Úlfarsson vs. SJ, 89'
0:47

Goal: T. Úlfarsson vs. SJ, 89'
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Seattle Sounders FC | June 21, 2023
6:51

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Seattle Sounders FC | June 21, 2023
More Video