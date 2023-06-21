MLS, adidas and Marvel launch Super Hero-inspired collection

Fashion x Soccer

“The League continues to reimagine our product offerings so fans can celebrate the teams and players they love in new ways. This special collection is the latest evolution of the League’s commitment to spotlighting the creativity in our sport and connecting soccer with progressive fashion offerings.”

Through this collection, the three organizations celebrate a period of tremendous momentum behind soccer in North America and provide new ways for both MLS and Marvel fans alike to engage with the sport and characters they love. The unique product offerings, mixed with creative design elements, position MLS and Marvel at the intersection of sports and fashion as they celebrate the cultural moment surrounding heroes on and off the field.