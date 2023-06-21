Jerseys

MLS, adidas and Marvel launch Super Hero-inspired collection

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel announced today that legendary Marvel Super Heroes will be featured on MLS merchandise as part of a three-part collaboration dropping today and throughout the summer.

Three-part collaboration

The Super Hero-inspired apparel officially launches with an Avengers-inspired bespoke warm-up jacket, pants and official match ball that will be used during the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. 

Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops will drop later in June, followed by Avengers-inspired tops in August as part of the League and Continental Tire’s efforts to raise awareness and funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.

Fashion x Soccer

“Major League Soccer and adidas’ Marvel collaboration captures the unique spirit, confident attitude, and diverse environment that embodies the sport of soccer,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products.

“The League continues to reimagine our product offerings so fans can celebrate the teams and players they love in new ways. This special collection is the latest evolution of the League’s commitment to spotlighting the creativity in our sport and connecting soccer with progressive fashion offerings.”

Through this collection, the three organizations celebrate a period of tremendous momentum behind soccer in North America and provide new ways for both MLS and Marvel fans alike to engage with the sport and characters they love. The unique product offerings, mixed with creative design elements, position MLS and Marvel at the intersection of sports and fashion as they celebrate the cultural moment surrounding heroes on and off the field.

Where to shop

These Marvel-inspired collections will be available at MLSstore.com, select MLS retail locations and onsite at League retail locations in the D.C. metro area.

Fans in the Washington D.C. area can also find All-Star branded products at various local retailers and D.C. United’s team store at Audi Field leading up to the MLS All-Star Game. MLS’s pop-up retail featuring All-Star branded product, including Marvel apparel, will be featured at major All-Star events including MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar at The Wharf (760 Maine Ave. SW, Washington D.C. 20024) on Saturday, July 15 from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET, and Sunday, July 16 from 3 pm to 7 pm ET.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
