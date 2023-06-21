Extratime

Extratime awards! Who are MLS leaders halfway through 2023?

Extratime midseason awards - 6.21.23
MLSsoccer staff

The halfway point of the 2023 MLS season is in the rearview mirror, offering a time for reflection and evaluation of all we've learned.

And in true Extratime fashion, the crew broke down some award frontrunners with summer here and the pressure ramping up.

Who is in the lead? Andrew Wiebe, Calen Carr and Tom Bogert offered their takes.

Extratime: Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite

NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA_1080x1080
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Extratime: Young Player of the Year favorite

ATL_Thiago_Almada_HEAD
Thiago Almada
Midfielder · Atlanta United

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Young Player of the Year

Extratime: Newcomer of the Year favorite

ATL-Giakoumakis-Giorgos-HEA-1080x1080
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Newcomer of the Year

Extratime: Defender of the Year favorite

CIN-Miazga-Matt-HEA-1080x1080
Matt Miazga
Defender · FC Cincinnati

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Defender of the Year

Extratime: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year favorite

NE-Petrovic-Djordje-HEA-1080x1080
Djordje Petrovic
Goalkeeper · New England Revolution

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year

Extratime: Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year favorite
Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Extratime bonus! Defensive Midfielder of the Year favorite

VAN-Cubas-Andres-HEA-1080x1080
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Defensive Midfielder of the Year

