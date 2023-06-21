Extratime awards! Who are MLS leaders halfway through 2023?

The halfway point of the 2023 MLS season is in the rearview mirror, offering a time for reflection and evaluation of all we've learned.
And in true Extratime fashion, the crew broke down some award frontrunners with summer here and the pressure ramping up.
Who is in the lead? Andrew Wiebe, Calen Carr and Tom Bogert offered their takes.
Extratime: Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Extratime: Young Player of the Year favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Young Player of the Year
Extratime: Newcomer of the Year favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Newcomer of the Year
Extratime: Defender of the Year favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Defender of the Year
Extratime: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
Extratime bonus! Defensive Midfielder of the Year favorite
Extratime 2023 Midseason Review: Defensive Midfielder of the Year