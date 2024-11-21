Your Thursday Kickoff: Can Sounders, Minnesota disrupt Western Conference favorites?

Wilfried Nancy has been named the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year , concluding a stellar year at the helm of the Columbus Crew. Nancy led Columbus to a record-breaking campaign, setting club marks in points (66) and goals scored (72), and tying the team record for wins (19). The 2023 MLS Cup champions finished the regular season with a league-best +32 goal differential and were second in the Supporters’ Shield standings – their highest rank since 2009.

FC Dallas have their next head coach, announcing Wednesday that Eric Quill is returning to the club ahead of the 2025 MLS season . Quill spent 2019-21 as head coach of North Texas SC, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. During Quill's tenure, North Texas won the inaugural USL League One title in 2019 and he earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors.

We’ve almost made it. The Conference Semifinals are only a few days away. We’ve taken a look at each remaining team. Now it’s time to take a swing at each remaining matchup. Today, a Western Conference that seems really intent on keeping everything in Los Angeles.

Who’s the favorite?

LAFC have eight wins and two draws in their last 10 meetings with Seattle. Seattle have beaten LAFC five whole times in 22 all-time meetings. It’s LAFC.

To be fair though, one of those five wins came in a playoff game where everyone just assumed Seattle would be overmatched. The Sounders thumped the then-best regular season team of all time in a 3-1 win that sent them to MLS Cup.

Still, it’s been a long, long time since Seattle beat LAFC. Since May of 2021 in fact.

Can the not favorite pull this off?

It’s not totally farfetched. Honestly, from a purely narrative perspective, we might be at the point where Seattle are so sick of hearing about how they can’t beat this damn team that they put in the performance of a lifetime. We have to be close to the breaking point, right?

Beyond that, LAFC don’t feel like a terrible matchup for Seattle, at least in some ways. In theory, forcing LAFC to play with the ball a little more often, taking away the space in behind for them to play in transition, and playing outstanding defense should be a halfway decent formula to make life difficult for them.

The big problem for Seattle is that they’ve been living in game-state hell for most of these matchups. LAFC have scored first in seven of these 10 matchups. Six of those goals came in the first half. On average, those six goals came in the 21st minute. The one time Seattle scored first in the first half, LAFC had scored twice by the 45th minute to take a lead into the locker room.

Seatle have to find a way to score and score early. That hasn’t exactly been a strength for them this year. That being said…

What’s The Daily Kickoff’s prediction?

For the third straight conference semifinal, I’m really tempted to take the road team. I think Round One broke me and now I’m primed to expect the most chaotic postseason ever. If I’m being honest with myself though, my brain says LAFC. My heart though… my heart says that Seattle come out absolutely sick to death of the narrative and throw haymakers. If one or two land, maybe LAFC wobble a bit. Gut call here: Seattle pull off the upset because of spite and passion and MLS.

