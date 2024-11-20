DC United sign goalkeeper Jordan Farr

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired goalkeeper Jordan Farr from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, the club announced Wednesday.

Farr has signed a two-year deal through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"Jordan has demonstrated his ability as a reliable goalkeeper in the USL Championship over the last few seasons," said general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay. "We're excited to add him to the team as we continue to build our roster leading into the 2025 MLS season."

Farr joins the Black-and-Red after making 34 all-competition starts for Tampa Bay in 2024, earning 11 clean sheets. The 30-year-old has also completed stints in the USL Championship with Indy Eleven and San Antonio FC, giving him 139 professional appearances since 2019.

He restarts United's goalkeeper corps after they, with year-end roster moves, jettisoned both starter Alex Bono and backup Tyler Miller.