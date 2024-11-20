Western Conference Semifinals: Is El Tráfico inevitable? 

Eight teams are left. One of them will hoist the MLS Cup 2024 trophy on Dec. 7.

LAFC, in other words, spent Round One being much better when they actually had the ball. That’s counterintuitive, given how they played down the stretch, but you’ll see on this gem of a goal in Game 1 vs. the ‘Caps:

Cherundolo’s gambit over most of the second half of the season – and in the US Open Cup semifinals against Seattle – had been to trade possession and field position for space to counter into. This makes sense against many teams (they did it last year’s West Semifinal against Seattle as well), but the ‘Caps were well prepared. When LAFC play in what has become their preferred 5-2-3 formation, they tend to empty out central midfield and leave themselves vulnerable to teams who can do damage with the ball. That’s how Vancouver controlled huge chunks of Games 1 and 3, and basically all of Game 2.

As mentioned, they were pretty poor in the Round One series against Vancouver, eventually brute forcing two wins in three via superior firepower (and still losing on aggregate, which… yeah, doesn’t matter. But I had to throw it in there anyway).

Seattle are a very good team who have mostly lacked the high-end attacking talent to get over the hump in the biggest games since winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League (now Cup). That includes roughly eleventy-billion one-goal losses to LAFC.

The Black & Gold are the clear favorites of the remaining field, even if they looked vulnerable in Round One vs. Vancouver . They’ve got home-field advantage from here on out and have made it to six finals of one stripe or another since Steve Cherundolo took over in 2022. Which is to say they’ve got a ton of knockout round equity.

Man this is just such great soccer from LAFC. No notes. pic.twitter.com/gN9PDJ5ASj

The good news is the opportunities should be there:

The Sounders scored one goal and registered zero wins in two Round One games vs. the Dynamo , advancing after winning a pair of shootouts. Remember up above when I said they “are a very good team who have mostly lacked the high-end attacking talent to get over the hump in the biggest games”? Yeah. Still true.

By halftime of Game 3 Cherundolo scrapped the 5-2-3 entirely, coming out for the second half in a 4-3-3 with an emphasis on some amount of pitch control. It resulted in what was pretty comfortably their best half of the series.

If LAFC play a 5-2-3, De La Vega should be able to get on the ball in the half-spaces like Gauld did. And Morris always makes this exact run. Can they execute? pic.twitter.com/WvqyDptwob

This isn’t strictly a Whitecaps thing – Seattle had their fair share of the ball in the half-spaces in that USOC semifinal.

The bad news is they didn’t execute then. And they didn’t execute last year vs. LAFC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nor did they execute against them in the regular season. And honestly, they didn’t execute against Houston in Round One, as Pedro de la Vega had himself a nightmare of a series after playing pretty well down the stretch.

Maybe they're due?

What will decide the game?

Last year, Denis Bouanga got out into the open field exactly one time. In the decider vs. Vancouver, Mateusz Bogusz capitalized on a turnover as LAFC pressed their way into control of the series. In the Open Cup semis, the Black & Gold earned a penalty during a set-piece scrum.

The smart money is on a low-scoring game with the winner coming from one of the above, or just directly from a set piece (we might even get an Olivier Giroud sighting!). As for whether Cherundolo opts for a 4-3-3 or not, here’s a testimonial from a ‘Caps fan:

“If I was an LAFC fan, I'd hope that Cherundolo has learned and will play a midfield three from the start because when he made that change in Game 3, LAFC truly looked dominant and hardly gave the 'Caps a chance to do anything.”

If the midfield stays open, don’t discount Albert Rusnák’s ability to thread in Jordan Morris. The Sounders play with a lot of structure in their 4-2-3-1 and won’t get run off the field no matter what Cherundolo opts for, of course, but Rusnák was playing the best ball of his MLS career down the stretch.

Who’s more likely to advance?

LAFC.

Seattle will have benefitted from the long break – they needed to get both Morris and Rusnák healthy – but the Black & Gold also needed a break, as they’ve played 49 games across all competitions this year.