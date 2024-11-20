Killa P's: How Puig, Pec & Paintsil drive LA Galaxy

“It’s definitely something that is more art than science,” Kuntz told MLSsoccer.com. “The biggest thing you can do is try and find out as much as you can about not just who the player is but what makes them tick.”

What’s harder is evaluating fit. Will a player vibe well with the players currently in the locker room? Will he accept a slightly different role than the one he plays with his current team? Is he a good guy who will be easy to get along with, or will there be off-field issues that create problems?

Kuntz has evaluated talent for years. Before joining the Galaxy, he worked across town at LAFC . Before that, he was in the MLS office and was the director of pro scouting for the New York Yankees. He can see a player’s strengths on tape and interpret the numbers to know if they match the eye test.

In MLS, the success of Designated Players often determines the success of a team. And so the LA Galaxy general manager set out last winter to fill two open DP slots, knowing the investments would dictate the club’s trajectory for 2024 and beyond.

The trio came from three different continents, yet were unified by the Galaxy’s goal of winning a record sixth MLS Cup. They simply understood each other, pushing LA on an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run and to Sunday’s Western Conference Semifinal vs. Minnesota United FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

As deals got over the line (combining for reportedly over $20 million) and the 2024 season unfolded, the fit proved better than Kuntz could’ve hoped.

Kuntz began to zero in on Joseph Paintsil , a Ghanaian international winger based in Belgium, and Gabriel Pec , a Brazil U-23 player who had only played for Vasco da Gama. He liked that both had room to grow and were younger than past Galaxy DPs. All signs pointed to them complementing Riqui Puig , the Galaxy’s remaining DP who brings elite passing and dribbling to the No. 10 role.

Puig, Pec and Paintsil are different people from different places. They have different hobbies, preferences and even ways of seeing the game. However, they are united by a strong desire. They want to compete. They want to win. And they want to end the Galaxy’s decade-long MLS Cup drought this season.

“You don’t ever really know how people are going to fit together, but what we knew is they all wanted to win,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said.

Puig, Pec and Paintsil all scored at least 10 goals and had 10 assists this season, joining the 1998 Galaxy trio of Cobi Jones, Mauricio Cienfuegos and Welton as the only three teammates to be in the double-double club at the end of the year. Pec and Paintsil are the first teammates to do it in their debut campaigns.

“We saw the chemistry, the love, the work coming, and everything was perfect,” Paintsil, 26, said. “We really felt at home. Having Riqui by our side was also great for us because we knew Riqui and what he does. On the pitch, we’re the same. We love each other and work for each other no matter what.”

Paintsil wasn't sure exactly what to expect when he arrived for preseason but immediately realized he, Pec and Puig were forming a connection that would blossom into a group worthy of the Killa P's nickname.

The connections were clear early this year, perhaps even as early as a season-opening draw with Inter Miami CF that Paintsil started and Pec entered as a substitute.

Now and then, Puig has the team over to his place for a barbecue. Uruguayan veteran Gastón Brugman brings the meat, Puig appoints himself the chef, and “we all help,” Puig says. “It’s all about getting the group together and hanging out off the field because then, on the field, you see those connections.”

The "Killa P’s" like each other just fine off the field. Love each other, even. But they’re not kicking it together on Venice Beach, heading shopping on Rodeo Drive together, or spending every moment off the field getting to know each other better.

While he was at the African Cup of Nations, Paintsil learned of the Galaxy’s interest and remembers the calls with Kuntz when the GM was trying to learn more about his personality and how he’d fit at a club playing a similar style as KAA Genk, his team at the time.

“When they came for me, they asked questions about philosophy," Paintsil said. "How Genk was playing was the same as [Vanney] is also playing; he likes having people run behind defenders. Adapting to the system was much easier because of the trust and confidence the coach gave me.”

After learning more about the club, Paintsil said he and his twin sister both felt at peace that he was supposed to sign with LA. A singer in his spare time, Paintsil's enjoying life in Los Angeles and said the club has helped him adapt in his first year in the U.S.

Pec also values his family connections and is guided by his faith. The 23-year-old hesitates when asked what defines him beyond his passion for God and his devotion to his wife; such is the depth of the importance of those two loves.

“I’m a very simple guy. I’m always happy and love to bring joy wherever I am. I love my family and friends and being surrounded by them,” Pec said through a translator. “My wife always tells me I haven’t lost that little boy inside me. Playing soccer on the streets like we do in Brazil, playing hide and seek, flying kites, those are things that tell you a lot about me. I love the fact that I’m still that same boy.”

But rather than marvel in childlike wonder after joining the Galaxy, Pec quickly adapted to MLS and ended up as the Newcomer of the Year. His strong relationship with the members of the trident and forward Dejan Joveljić led to a 16-goal, 14-assist season.