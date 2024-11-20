CF Montréal sign Joel Waterman to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
CF Montréal have signed center back Joel Waterman to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
The Canadian international defender originally joined Montréal in 2020 from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC. He's since tallied 4g/11a in 112 regular-season games.
"We are delighted that Joel will be staying with us in Montréal for several more years," said president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.
"Over the last few years, he has continued to develop and grow with us. He has established himself as a veteran and a leader in our team. We are confident that he will continue playing a key role to achieve our objectives."
Waterman, 28, has played six matches for the CanMNT.
"I’m truly grateful to sign a contract extension with the club," said Waterman. "I want to sincerely thank my family, the fans, the club, and everyone who continues to support me along the way. I’m excited about what lies ahead and eager to see what the future holds."
In 2024, Montréal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. However, they lost the Wild Card match against Atlanta United.
