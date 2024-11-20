Rob Valentino savors "surreal" playoff run with Atlanta United

If there ever was an unmistakable opportunity for Rob Valentino to pat himself on the back, it was the Noah Cobb substitution.

But the Five Stripes faithful watching on pins and needles as their side desperately defended their 3-2 lead in the final moments of Game 3 on Nov. 9 won’t soon forget the sight of their 19-year-old homegrown center back entering the match in the 91st minute, then clearing a Robert Taylor header off the line mere seconds later, denying the Herons’ best chance at a late equalizer at Chase Stadium.

At this point it may seem like a footnote to most neutrals, as Atlanta United ’s monumental Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs upset – the greatest in league history, by multiple measures – of Inter Miami CF recedes into memory.

“I didn't plan to make that sub with Noah,” Valentino explained in his postgame press conference. “I heard somebody [on the bench] say Noah could be helpful. And as I heard it, I was like, ‘Alright, let's go with it. Let's lock this down.’ Because also, you can think about penalties, but I didn't want to think in that direction. So a bunch of different things go through your head in those moments.”

Yet when the interim boss was asked about it later, he said it wasn’t even his idea.

It was one of only three touches for Cobb in what the statistics technically record as just one minute of play, but what a massive touch it was. Surely Valentino deserves some plaudits for nailing such a game-saving sub just in time, right?

“I've not had time to really sit there and go, like, holy s**t, that really happened? We really got in on the last day? Because I believed it. I thought it would happen. Like, when my wife and I actually did talk about it, she's like, you know that wasn't supposed to happen. I said yeah, but have you ever seen this league? These things do happen. So that's why you have to stay consistent and persistent at what you want to go after.”

“It does feel surreal in some ways,” Valentino told MLSsoccer.com in a candid one-on-one conversation last week, as the international break finally let him catch his breath. “Because yeah, this is my first time, as a head coach, going into the playoffs. So it's all a first in some ways, in the way it's gone about.

Over the past six weeks or so, he’s led an underachieving team, one seemingly hovering on the brink of collapse when he took over from Gonzalo Pineda in early June, on an unlikely dash into the postseason that’s blossomed into a full-on Cinderella run.

A fiery locker-room speech in which Valentino dismissed the doubters with a salty epithet spawned the unofficial motto of the Five Stripes’ upstart playoff run: “F.E.A.,” short for “F**k ‘Em All,” a defiant catchphrase soon splashed across t-shirts eagerly snapped up by hardcore fans.

“I don't know if Rob knew what he was doing when he said it, but he created a little slogan for this playoff run,” homegrown midfielder Ajani Fortune told the Scarves and Spikes podcast .

Winger Saba Lobjanidze called the environment cultivated by Valentino “amazing” and “professional” in a recent interview with The Athletic . Defender Ronald Hernández lauded his focus “on the small details” and ability to connect, communicate and motivate both individually and collectively.

Then Valentino navigated his side past CF Montréal and former ATL icon Josef Martínez in a gripping Wild Card game in Québec decided by a penalty-kick shootout. Engineering a shock Round One defeat of Leo Messi ’s Miami and one of his own biggest coaching influences, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, upped the ante that much further, laying waste to playoff brackets around the world and further endearing himself to a squad that has responded to his no-nonsense personality and emphasis on selfless service to the cause.

First there was the desperate late flurry that pushed the Five Stripes into the final playoffs berth, as they snapped a five-game winless skid by winning their final two regular-season matches, the latter a gutsy away upset of Orlando on Decision Day that few outside the 404 area code saw coming, combined with D.C. United ’s home loss to Charlotte FC .

Acing the audition

For more than a month now, Valentino has pressed all the right buttons for Atlanta, a spell made all the more impressive by his interim status, with him and club president and chief executive officer Garth Lagerwey basically acknowledging that he’s auditioning for the permanent gig in real-time.

“To be honest, yeah, I would love this job. But all along, my focus has never been about getting the job,” Valentino said. “It's been about one, getting us to a better position. I was hoping we did that earlier to make it easier, but ultimately, that wasn't what drives me. What was driving me was getting the team to a better spot – to have enjoyment every single day, is really what I've been telling the guys and our staff.

“I do want that. But it's not what drives me to talk about myself or anybody else, because the focus has been on the games, and trying to progress.”

That’s sustained by a dogged dedication to the routines he’s established. Valentino says he wakes up at 4 am most workdays, arriving at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground by 4:30 for a gym workout, followed by an hour or two of practice planning or individual personal development before most of his players have even entered the building. After the daily grind of training, film, tactical sessions and the like, he forces himself to hit the road between 4:00 and 5:00 pm to help ferry his two young children, aged 9 and 11, to their after-school activities before returning home.

“You hear people talk about work/life balance, and the more I hear high-level coaches talk about it, people that have had experience, it just doesn't exist. In my experience, it doesn't exist,” he said. “So the work/life balance I have is that when I'm at work, I'm at work 100%. When I'm at home, as best I can, I'm fully focused on my family and what we're doing, whatever activity we're at, whether it's dance or gymnastics or soccer.

“I try not to burn the candle on both ends, because I know that doesn't help. But especially now, when you're looking at like, well, in one day your season could be over, you [want to] give everything you got now. So definitely not been holding anything back at these moments, but also trying to stay on my normal routines."

Tough decision awaits

Even if this underdog keeps barking all the way to MLS Cup, ATL’s interim staff are prepared for the possibility that it might not be enough to sway Lagerwey to keep them around in 2025. Valentino has been hammering home that message, urging them to work like this is their first and last chance, even if he himself is on his second interim stint in charge, acquitting himself well on both occasions.

“I went through all the scenarios with the staff right away,” he explained. “I said, this is going to be an unbelievable experience. I don't know what will happen at the end. I don't know what’ll happen with the team. I don't know what will happen with us as individuals, but I do know that for our journey as coaches, we won't get another – well, I've had two now, but I didn't think I’d get another time like this.