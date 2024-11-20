Juan Mata joins San Diego FC ownership group

“I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”

“Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth,” said Mata. “The commitment of both this club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values.

Most famously, Mata won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 Euros with Spain. He previously played for renowned European sides Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United and Galatasaray.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who competes for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, is the first active international soccer player to hold an ownership stake in MLS. Additionally, Mata joins David Beckham ( Inter Miami CF ) as only the second international player involved in MLS ownership.

Mata helped found the Common Goal initiative, pledging one percent of his salary to social causes. He remains part of the charity’s advisory board.

Common Goal is a partner of Right to Dream, a soccer academy system that’s central to San Diego’s identity. Through the partnership, Mata has visited the Right to Dream academies in Egypt and Denmark, where he engaged with young athletes, trained with the team, and emphasized how athletes can contribute to societal change beyond the pitch.

“We are absolutely delighted that Juan Mata has joined the club as a partner,” said SDFC chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour. “Juan has been an active and long-term supporter of Right to Dream, and he shares our values of wanting to use football to deliver long-term social impact and change.

“As one of the most successful footballers of his generation, winning the World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League, among many other titles, he is a serial winner, and in San Diego, we are committed to building a winning team for the long term.”

Mata is the second professional athlete in San Diego’s ownership group, joining San Diego Padres (MLB) star Manny Machado. He is also a strategic investor in Formula 1 team Alpine Racing Ltd.

“Juan’s addition to SDFC’s ownership group brings a global perspective and a commitment to positive social impact that perfectly aligns with our club’s mission,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn.