Your Thursday Kickoff: A new era in Montréal under Hernan Losada, SuperDraft madness 

D.C. United have acquired Brazilian right back Ruan from Orlando City SC in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. After four seasons with the Lions, the 27-year-old joins a Black-and-Red side in rebuild mode ahead of head coach Wayne Rooney's first full season in charge. They've been active this offseason, already bringing in six reinforcements prior to the draft (including left back Pedro Santos and goalkeeper Tyler Miller via free agency) while letting 12 players go.

CF Montréal have acquired defender Aaron Herrera from Real Salt Lake in a trade . To land Herrera, the Canadian MLS side sent the Claret-and-Cobalt $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, a 2023 international roster spot and Montréal’s natural first-round pick in today’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft (25th overall). RSL also retain a sell-on fee, should a certain transfer threshold be met.

FC Cincinnati have officially acquired midfielder Marco Angulo from Independiente de Valle of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. The 20-year-old has signed through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot.

Hernán Losada is back on MLS sidelines, with CF Montréal naming the Argentine as their new head coach . Losada, 40, previously served as head coach of D.C. United from 2021 until six games into the 2022 season. He had a 15-month tenure with the Black-and-Red, amassing a 16W-19L-5D record.

Yesterday marked the first day of the offseason where it felt like we were really picking up speed. News broke left and right, Tom Bogert didn’t blink for like six hours, and we all were better for it at the end of the day. To celebrate, here are some quick thoughts on yesterday’s biggest stories.

CF Montréal are on pace for one of the single most intriguing offseasons of any team in recent memory. I would say the general odds are that they slow down eventually, but there are still a whole handful of positions they could potentially fill. And now those positions have to be filled by people who can fit Hernan Losada’s particular style.

Let’s just pause real quick and talk about how seismic a shift in game model this is for Montréal. To be blunt, I’m getting serious “date the opposite of your ex after a breakup” vibes. Montréal have gone from Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based, positional play-influenced style to [LOUD NOISES]. This is the soccer version of getting kicked out of the classical musical conservatory and starting a speed metal band. Losada’s tactics in D.C. were defined by hyper-direct play, pressing and a general ethos that was practically, but not quite, Red Bullsian.

It’s the kind of style that generally raises your floor in MLS but, without the proper pieces, limits your ceiling. Just ask New York. You have to wonder how quickly Montréal’s holdovers from the Nancy era will adapt to it. And you have to wonder how their newest players will adapt to it too. Their recent trades for center back George Campbell and full back Aaron Herrera were almost certainly made with Losada in mind. Herrera seems like a fit and a steal for the amount of GAM they spent to get him, but I have my questions about Campbell.