SuperDraft

St. Louis CITY SC trade No. 1 MLS SuperDraft pick to Charlotte FC 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

SD23_Trades-STL-CLT-16x9

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLT receive: No. 1 SuperDraft pick (select Hamady Diop)
  • STL receive: No. 20 SuperDraft pick, $400k GAM, conditional GAM

St. Louis CITY SC have traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to Charlotte FC. With that pick, Charlotte selected Clemson University defender Hamady Diop (Generation adidas signing).

In exchange for the No. 1 pick, Charlotte send St. Louis their No. 20 overall pick in the draft; $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM); $200k GAM in 2024; and conditional GAM should Diop meet certain incentives.

In Diop, Charlotte get a highly-touted center back who notched seven goals and three assists in 42 games for the Clemson Tigers, helping them win the 2021 NCAA Division I national championship.

This is the second straight year Charlotte have made the No. 1 pick in the SuperDraft, after they selected midfielder Ben Bender first overall in the 2022 draft. He put up three goals and six assists in 28 appearances (19 starts) during his first season with the club.

St. Louis will use the extra GAM to continue building a roster that currently sits at 22 players. So far, sporting director Luftz Pfannenstiel has emphasized acquiring young, hungry players who can work hard and press all over the field.

The trade marks the first time since 2016 that a team has made a deal on draft night that involves their first overall pick. That year, Chicago Fire FC drafted midfielder Jack Harrison with their first overall pick but immediately traded him to NYCFC in exchange for allocation money and NYCFC's No. 4 overall pick.

Harrison went on to excel during two seasons with NYCFC before signing for Manchester City. He currently plays for Leeds United in the English Premier League.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

SuperDraft Transfer Tracker St. Louis CITY SC Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC
Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2:35

Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.