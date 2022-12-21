Charlotte FC sign Brandon Cambridge after acquiring homegrown rights from Vancouver

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CLT receive: Brandon Cambridge

Brandon Cambridge VAN receive: Up to $150k GAM, sell-on fee

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brandon Cambridge through the 2024 MLS season with option years in 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Canadian inked a homegrown deal after a standout career at the University of Portland.

To acquire Cambridge, Charlotte traded $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for the player’s homegrown territory exclusivity. Vancouver also have a sell-on fee and could get $100k in conditional GAM.

“We were really impressed with Brandon during our scouting across the country at the collegiate level as we prepared for the 2023 MLS SuperDraft,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “We are pleased to sign him to a homegrown MLS contract as we continue our goal of developing young, talented players.