Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris CIN receive: Up to $375k GAM, sell-on fee

The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Calvin Harris in a trade with FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Cincy are guaranteed $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, plus another $175k in conditional GAM. They also retain a percentage of a transfer fee should Harris be sold or traded by the Rapids.

Harris will occupy a Supplemental Slot on the Rapids’ roster.

“Calvin is a versatile and dynamic forward who has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & general manager, said in a release.