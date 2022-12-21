Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- COL receive: Calvin Harris
- CIN receive: Up to $375k GAM, sell-on fee
The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Calvin Harris in a trade with FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced Wednesday.
Cincy are guaranteed $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, plus another $175k in conditional GAM. They also retain a percentage of a transfer fee should Harris be sold or traded by the Rapids.
Harris will occupy a Supplemental Slot on the Rapids’ roster.
“Calvin is a versatile and dynamic forward who has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & general manager, said in a release.
“He’s a player we monitored closely ahead of the 2021 SuperDraft given his qualities and we’re excited to bring him into an environment where we believe he can develop and take the next step in his career.”
The 22-year-old was picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati after playing for Wake Forest. He has tallied 1g/1a in 24 games, playing just over 600 league minutes.
“I’d like to thank Calvin for his contributions to FC Cincinnati. We wish him all the best in Colorado,” Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release.
Harris is Colorado’s second attacking addition this offseason as they look to rebound from last year’s 10th-place finish in the Western Conference. They previously acquired Designated Player forward Kévin Cabral from the LA Galaxy.
Cincy were a breakout squad in 2022, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and winning their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.
