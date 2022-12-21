Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Calvin Harris traded

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • COL receive: Calvin Harris
  • CIN receive: Up to $375k GAM, sell-on fee

The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Calvin Harris in a trade with FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Cincy are guaranteed $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, plus another $175k in conditional GAM. They also retain a percentage of a transfer fee should Harris be sold or traded by the Rapids.

Harris will occupy a Supplemental Slot on the Rapids’ roster.

“Calvin is a versatile and dynamic forward who has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & general manager, said in a release.

“He’s a player we monitored closely ahead of the 2021 SuperDraft given his qualities and we’re excited to bring him into an environment where we believe he can develop and take the next step in his career.”

The 22-year-old was picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati after playing for Wake Forest. He has tallied 1g/1a in 24 games, playing just over 600 league minutes.

“I’d like to thank Calvin for his contributions to FC Cincinnati. We wish him all the best in Colorado,” Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

Harris is Colorado’s second attacking addition this offseason as they look to rebound from last year’s 10th-place finish in the Western Conference. They previously acquired Designated Player forward Kévin Cabral from the LA Galaxy.

Cincy were a breakout squad in 2022, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and winning their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids Calvin Harris

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign Brandon Cambridge after acquiring homegrown rights from Vancouver
DC United acquire Ruan from Orlando City for No. 2 MLS SuperDraft pick
New York Red Bulls sign homegrown defender Jayden Reid
More News
More News
Charlotte FC sign Brandon Cambridge after acquiring homegrown rights from Vancouver
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Brandon Cambridge after acquiring homegrown rights from Vancouver
DC United acquire Ruan from Orlando City for No. 2 MLS SuperDraft pick
Transfer Tracker

DC United acquire Ruan from Orlando City for No. 2 MLS SuperDraft pick
Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati
MLS SuperDraft 2023 eligible players

MLS SuperDraft 2023 eligible players
CF Montréal name Hernán Losada head coach

CF Montréal name Hernán Losada head coach
New York Red Bulls sign homegrown defender Jayden Reid
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown defender Jayden Reid
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.