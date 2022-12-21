No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC

The 20-year-old defender played his college soccer at nearby Clemson University, where he became one of the nation's top center backs and helped the Tigers to a 2021 NCAA College Cup title. He also earned Second-Team All-ACC honors after Clemson’s 2022 and 2021 seasons.

That all made him Charlotte's top target in Wednesday's draft, which saw them send $400,000 in General Allocation Money (and other considerations) to St. Louis CITY SC to move up and select the Senegal native.

"It means a lot. It means they wanted me and they expect a lot from me, which is every young player's need," Diop told reporters on his post-draft video call. "I need someone to expect a lot from me because I expect a lot from myself. It's great, obviously; Charlotte is down the road. So when they trade that much money, it means a lot.