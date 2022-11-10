Your Thursday Kickoff: A 2022 Best XI for the people

Stuver spent years bouncing around MLS, even spending time as the MLS pool goalkeeper for a second. He didn’t get his shot at a starting gig until joining Austin and has only gone and turned into one of the best keepers in MLS. Statistically, he checked in as the fourth-best shot-stopper in the league this year. He became a key part of why Austin were able to outperform expectations and underlying numbers this year.

In general, that kind of character arc would be enough to earn a spot on the PBXI, but he’s also spent plenty of time off the field being for the people. He became the first-ever MLS player to be named a nominee for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs thanks to his work with The Laundry Project and Athlete Ally among other projects. If there were captains for this kind of thing, he might be leading the team out on the field. I mean, we haven’t even gotten a chance to mention the time this season he dove after a ball and into the framework of the goal and cut his knee up, and that was awesome. Stuver is a unanimous PBXI member, receiving 100% of the one vote.