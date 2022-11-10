USA cheat sheet for 2022 World Cup: How to watch, what to know

Ready or not, the World Cup is nearly here.

Below, get caught up on all you need to know with our watch guide, team overview and format explainer.

With the United States revealing their 26-man roster Wednesday, the Yanks have taken another major step towards Qatar 2022, which begins Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador. The 32-team, quadrennial tournament all builds toward a Dec. 18 final.

USA roster overview

This will be the USMNT's first World Cup appearance since Brazil 2014 after they failed to qualify out of their Concacaf (North America, Central America, Caribbean) region for Russia 2018.

This 2022 tournament offers a fresh start for the group, and their roster, which is among the youngest in the tournament – reflecting the talent and ambition of a new generation.

Many of the team's core players – like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) – are under 25 years old and play for top clubs in Europe. The roster's not entirely foreign-based, though, as nine MLS players made the cut, and Inter Miami CF right back DeAndre Yedlin is the sole call-up with any World Cup experience after his 2014 breakthrough.