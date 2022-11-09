World Cup: Philly's Olivier Mbaizo, Seattle's Nouhou make Cameroon roster 

Two MLS players will be representing The Indomitable Lions in Qatar.

Cameroon are back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, and will begin their Group G quest Nov. 24 against Switzerland. Then comes matchups with Serbia (Nov. 28) and Brazil (Dec. 2), with the top two finishers advancing to the 16-team knockout round.

Mbaizo, 25, is coming off an MLS Cup finalist season with Philadelphia; they lost to LAFC in the league title game last weekend. He’s notched 10 assists in 67 matches since making his Union first-team debut in 2018.

Nouhou, 25, helped Seattle win a historic Concacaf Champions League title in the spring to build off an MLS Cup 2019 title. He’s recorded one goal and eight assists in 140 appearances since debuting for the Sounders in 2017.

On the international stage, Mbaizo has 11 caps and Nouhou has 17 caps.