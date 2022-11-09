World Cup: Philly's Olivier Mbaizo, Seattle's Nouhou make Cameroon roster 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

World Cup-cameroon

Two MLS players will be representing The Indomitable Lions in Qatar.

Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo and Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou are both part of Cameroon’s 26-man roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as announced Wednesday by head coach Rigobert Song.

Cameroon are back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, and will begin their Group G quest Nov. 24 against Switzerland. Then comes matchups with Serbia (Nov. 28) and Brazil (Dec. 2), with the top two finishers advancing to the 16-team knockout round.

Mbaizo, 25, is coming off an MLS Cup finalist season with Philadelphia; they lost to LAFC in the league title game last weekend. He’s notched 10 assists in 67 matches since making his Union first-team debut in 2018.

Nouhou, 25, helped Seattle win a historic Concacaf Champions League title in the spring to build off an MLS Cup 2019 title. He’s recorded one goal and eight assists in 140 appearances since debuting for the Sounders in 2017.

On the international stage, Mbaizo has 11 caps and Nouhou has 17 caps.

Cameroon, one of five African teams at the World Cup, made their best run at the 1990 tournament when making the quarterfinals. They were African Cup of Nations winners as recently as 2017, taking home that trophy five times total.

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

Philadelphia Union Seattle Sounders FC Olivier Mbaizo Nouhou Tolo World Cup

Related Stories

Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups
Three big questions following Philadelphia Union's 2022 season
Every MLS team's top goalscorer in the 2022 season
More News
More News
World Cup rosters: Which MLS players are going to Qatar 2022?

World Cup rosters: Which MLS players are going to Qatar 2022?
World Cup: Philly's Olivier Mbaizo, Seattle's Nouhou make Cameroon roster 

World Cup: Philly's Olivier Mbaizo, Seattle's Nouhou make Cameroon roster 
USA World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

USA World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament
Who will win in Qatar? Bracket projections from World Cup veterans

Who will win in Qatar? Bracket projections from World Cup veterans
Nashville SC acquire Fafa Picault in trade with Houston Dynamo
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC acquire Fafa Picault in trade with Houston Dynamo
Orlando City SC acquire Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC acquire Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
51:48

Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
3:55

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
More Video