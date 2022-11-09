World Cup: Philly's Olivier Mbaizo, Seattle's Nouhou make Cameroon roster 

Two MLS players will be representing The Indomitable Lions in Qatar.
Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo and Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou are both part of Cameroon’s 26-man roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as announced Wednesday by head coach Rigobert Song.
Cameroon are back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, and will begin their Group G quest Nov. 24 against Switzerland. Then comes matchups with Serbia (Nov. 28) and Brazil (Dec. 2), with the top two finishers advancing to the 16-team knockout round.
Mbaizo, 25, is coming off an MLS Cup finalist season with Philadelphia; they lost to LAFC in the league title game last weekend. He’s notched 10 assists in 67 matches since making his Union first-team debut in 2018.
Nouhou, 25, helped Seattle win a historic Concacaf Champions League title in the spring to build off an MLS Cup 2019 title. He’s recorded one goal and eight assists in 140 appearances since debuting for the Sounders in 2017.
On the international stage, Mbaizo has 11 caps and Nouhou has 17 caps.
Cameroon, one of five African teams at the World Cup, made their best run at the 1990 tournament when making the quarterfinals. They were African Cup of Nations winners as recently as 2017, taking home that trophy five times total.