World Cup: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland roster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

World Cup-switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri is hoping the fourth time’s the charm.

Chicago Fire FC’s club-record signing has been named to Switzerland’s 26-man roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as announced Wednesday by head coach Murat Yakin.

The Qatar-based tournament will follow the attacking midfielder’s past World Cup appearances in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Now joining an elite four-tournament player club, Shaqiri is hoping to build off his nine World Cup matches and 108 Nati caps overall (with 26g/30a).

Switzerland are drawn into Group G and will open play Nov. 24 against Cameroon, before meeting early-favorites Brazil (Nov. 28) and fellow European side Serbia (Dec. 2). The top two finishers advance to the 16-team knockout round.

Shaqiri joined Chicago last winter via a reported $7.5 million transfer fee from Ligue 1’s Lyon. While the Fire missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight year, he had a team-leading 18 goal contributions (7g/11a) in 29 matches under first-year manager Ezra Hendrickson.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-filled club career, highlighted by time at Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich and Premier League side Liverpool. And he’s stepped up on the World Cup stage, memorably netting a hat trick at Brazil 2014 in a 3-0 rout of Honduras.

Switzerland qualified by winning Group C in UEFA’s pathway. They’ve now made five straight World Cups and reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, powered by a generation that includes Shaqiri, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer and more.

World Cup Chicago Fire FC Xherdan Shaqiri

Related Stories

Who's in, who's out? Austin FC, Inter Miami update rosters for 2023
Every MLS team's top goalscorer in the 2022 season
Xherdan Shaqiri: Switzerland are among "underdogs" at World Cup
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: What Ben Olsen’s coaching history means for Houston Dynamo
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: What Ben Olsen’s coaching history means for Houston Dynamo
World Cup: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland roster

World Cup: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland roster
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record
Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
Betting odds

World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
More News
Video
Video
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
Experience MLS Cup 2022!
1:30

Experience MLS Cup 2022!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
More Video