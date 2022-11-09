Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Brooks Lennon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Atlanta United have signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Lennon joined Atlanta in 2020 via a trade from Real Salt Lake and has been a mainstay in the squad for the past three seasons.

“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons.

“He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us, and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”

Lennon, 25, has tallied four goals and 16 assists across 80 regular-season appearances with Atlanta since joining the club. He’s primarily played as an outside back or winger, earning his sole US men's national team appearance in a December 2021 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Atlanta are entering their second full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, though 2022 marked them missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Brooks Lennon

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal
St. Louis CITY SC sign Swedish winger Rasmus Alm
Who's in, who's out? Austin FC, Inter Miami update rosters for 2023
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: What Ben Olsen’s coaching history means for Houston Dynamo
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: What Ben Olsen’s coaching history means for Houston Dynamo
World Cup: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland roster

World Cup: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland roster
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record
Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
Betting odds

World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
More News
Video
Video
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
Experience MLS Cup 2022!
1:30

Experience MLS Cup 2022!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
More Video