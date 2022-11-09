Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Atlanta United have signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Lennon joined Atlanta in 2020 via a trade from Real Salt Lake and has been a mainstay in the squad for the past three seasons.

“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons.