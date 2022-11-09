Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon to long-term extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Atlanta United have signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
Lennon joined Atlanta in 2020 via a trade from Real Salt Lake and has been a mainstay in the squad for the past three seasons.
“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons.
“He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us, and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”
Lennon, 25, has tallied four goals and 16 assists across 80 regular-season appearances with Atlanta since joining the club. He’s primarily played as an outside back or winger, earning his sole US men's national team appearance in a December 2021 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Atlanta are entering their second full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, though 2022 marked them missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years.
