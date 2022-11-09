Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC acquire Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Luca-Petrasso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • ORL receive: Luca Petrasso
  • TFC receive: Up to $400K GAM

Orlando City SC have acquired defender Luca Petrasso in a trade with Toronto FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old joins the Lions in exchange for $300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), with the possibility for an additional $50,000 GAM in both 2024 and 2025 should certain conditions be met.

A product of TFC's Academy, Petrasso qualifies as a homegrown player and cannot be selected in Friday's MLS Expansion Draft.

“Luca is a very technical player that can play anywhere on the left side of our formation, from left back to out on the wing," Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a press release.

“While just 22, he has solid experience at the senior level and he’ll provide immediate strength for us at the position, with a lot of potential for growth.”

The Canadian youth international is coming off an impressive rookie season in 2022, notching four assists in 23 appearances (21) for Toronto. He made the jump to the pros from Toronto FC II, scoring three goals in 63 matches over the course of four years with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

