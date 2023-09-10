Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi-less Miami secure key victory, LAFC’s troubles exposed by Portland

So, did we learn anything?: Normally I would just say “No.” and we could move on with our morning, but we’re past that point in the season. Both D.C. and San Jose entered this one in one of their conference’s final two playoff spots, needing to show a bit of urgency to hold onto those spots. Instead, we go that. To be fair, D.C. put up a ton of shots and were unlucky not to see one hit the back of the net. But a scoreless draw at this particular place in the season isn’t a great omen for either side. D.C., with Inter Miami coming up impossibly fast behind them, should be particularly worried anytime they don’t get three points from here on out. Especially at home.