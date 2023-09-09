New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan undergoes hip surgery

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan will miss the rest of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing successful hip surgery, the club announced Saturday. A recovery timeline was not disclosed.

Morgan, 26, was RBNY's leading scorer last season when tallying 14 goals and four assists in 32 games. But the Scotland native has fought nagging injuries all 2023, limited to just five appearances (under 300 minutes played).

Last January, Morgan signed a new contract with New York through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. He initially joined the club two offseasons ago from Inter Miami CF in a blockbuster trade worth $1.2 million in General Allocation Money.