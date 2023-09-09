New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan undergoes hip surgery

Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan will miss the rest of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing successful hip surgery, the club announced Saturday. A recovery timeline was not disclosed.

Morgan, 26, was RBNY's leading scorer last season when tallying 14 goals and four assists in 32 games. But the Scotland native has fought nagging injuries all 2023, limited to just five appearances (under 300 minutes played).

Last January, Morgan signed a new contract with New York through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. He initially joined the club two offseasons ago from Inter Miami CF in a blockbuster trade worth $1.2 million in General Allocation Money.

Without Morgan for much of the year, the Red Bulls are at risk of seeing their league-record 13-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak end. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table with seven games to go; the top nine teams per conference qualify for the postseason.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New York Red Bulls Lewis Morgan

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown forward Julian Hall
Power Rankings: Lionel Messi & Inter Miami challenge for top spot
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023
More News
More News
Goalkeeper assist! Dayne St. Clair rescues Minnesota United

Goalkeeper assist! Dayne St. Clair rescues Minnesota United
Sergio Busquets shows elite IQ on Inter Miami winner

Sergio Busquets shows elite IQ on Inter Miami winner
No Messi, no problem: Miami's "supporting cast" keeps playoff dream alive 

No Messi, no problem: Miami's "supporting cast" keeps playoff dream alive 
Bruce Arena resigns from New England Revolution

Bruce Arena resigns from New England Revolution
USMNT aim for "better nights" despite win in Berhalter's return
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT aim for "better nights" despite win in Berhalter's return
USMNT Player Ratings: Weah, McKennie & Robinson impress vs. Uzbekistan 

USMNT Player Ratings: Weah, McKennie & Robinson impress vs. Uzbekistan 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 9, 2023
6:48

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 9, 2023
Goal: C. Bravo vs. LAFC, 53'
0:45

Goal: C. Bravo vs. LAFC, 53'
Goal: L. Mabiala vs. LAFC, 28'
0:56

Goal: L. Mabiala vs. LAFC, 28'
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. New England Revolution | September 9, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. New England Revolution | September 9, 2023
More Video