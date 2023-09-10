No Messi, no problem: Miami's "supporting cast" keeps playoff dream alive 

The Herons made a convincing argument in Saturday night’s 3-2 come-from-behind home win over Sporting Kansas City – their first full game without their superstar No. 10 since his mid-July arrival, all with eight players away on international duty.

Fellow FC Barcelona legend and blockbuster Secondary Transfer Window signing Sergio Busquets was more than capable of handling the load in midfield, while Leonardo Campana (25' PK, 45') scored a brace and U22 Initiative signing Facundo Farías capped another star-making performance with a 60th-minute golazo.

Sporting KC twice flirted with playing spoiler at DRV PNK Stadium – first through Dániel Sallói’s 9th-minute opener, then via Alan Pulido (78’) pulling one back for the visitors late – but Miami saw the result through to make it 12 straight unbeaten in all competitions, including four in a row in league play.

They remain in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings but have reduced the gap to six points in their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push, holding at least one game in hand on nearly every team currently separating them from the ninth-and-final postseason spot.

It's all while their “leading man,” as head coach Gerardo Martino called Messi in his post-match press conference, was thousands of miles away with the Argentina national team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin.