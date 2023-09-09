Inter Miami sign midfielder Lawson Sunderland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed central midfielder Lawson Sunderland for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season with options through 2026, the club announced Friday.

Sunderland, 21, joins from MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II after tallying five goals and three assists in 40 games (35 starts). Earlier this season, Sunderland started in Miami's first-team match (July 15) at St. Louis CITY SC while on a short-term loan.

"We’re pleased to sign Lawson to the first team. He’s earned this opportunity with his dedication and performances over the last two seasons at the club, and we’re excited about the depth he can provide and his potential for growth," Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.

"Lawson has improved and developed into a more complete midfielder since he arrived and we’re looking forward to continuing to elevate that path with the first team."

A former US youth international, Sunderland also spent time in the Portland Timbers Academy system in 2017-18. He's also spent time with Spanish side UE Sant Andreu, as well as CF Damm, CE Sabadell and Levante UD at different levels.

Inter Miami, sparked by Lionel Messi's mid-July arrival, won Leagues Cup earlier this summer and will soon host the US Open Cup Final. They're 14th in the Eastern Conference standings and looking to rise into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field.