USMNT start second Berhalter era with late win over Uzbekistan 

It wasn't the high-flying attacking affair fans may have hoped for at St. Louis CITY SC 's CITYPARK, but the US men's national team got the job done with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan Saturday evening.

Tim Weah scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute, smashing a shot into the side netting from the right side of the penalty box. Weston McKennie earned an assist on the play for laying the ball off to his Juventus teammate after showing supreme skill to bring down a Christian Pulisic cross in the box and attract four defenders with his quick dribbling.

In the 91st minute, Ricardo Pepi iced the game with a coolly-slotted finish off a clever Brendan Aaronson setup, and four minutes later, Pulisic added a third on a late penalty kick.