USMNT Player Ratings: Weah, McKennie & Robinson impress vs. Uzbekistan 

It wasn't the statement win Berhalter would have liked in his first game back in charge of the USMNT since their World Cup Round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands 280 days ago. Uzbekistan were surprisingly stout defensively and threatened the home side on the break on multiple occasions. Berhalter tweaked a few things in possession, including shifting from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 in the second half, but, as a whole, his side looked rusty and ponderous. No reason to panic after one game, but the team could use a bounce-back performance on Tuesday against Oman.