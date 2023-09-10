Goalkeeper assist! Dayne St. Clair rescues Minnesota United

The provider on Minnesota United FC' s dramatic stoppage-time equalizer was probably the last player you would have expected at Allianz Field.

Joked St. Clair after raucous celebrations: "I told Fraga after he’d have to take me out for dinner for the assist. I don’t know, go to Adrian to start to ask for some assist bonuses next.”

"I just said, 'Yeah, get yourself in there'. At the end of the day, you never know. Another body somebody's not marking and, as it happened, it fell to him."

"We've been working in training all week with Dayne setting Franco up in the last minute," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath deadpanned after the match.

The Canadian backstop showed awareness reminiscent of playmaker teammate Emanuel Reynoso , laying off a pinpoint feed for Franco Fragapane . The Argentine winger then sent the home crowd into a frenzy after converting a leveler past sprawling Revs goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. – earning a 1-1 draw Saturday evening against the New England Revolution in Matchday 31.

Yet with MNUFC sensing desperation and pushing all their players forward on a last-gasp corner kick, a loose ball in the penalty box found none other than Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair .

St. Clair and Fragapane's heroics saved Minnesota from what would have been a deflating home result, and moved the club's unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches (3W-0L-4D). Heading into the stretch run, the Loons are right in the thick of a logjammed Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race in the Western Conference, sitting No. 7 on the table, but just three points shy of a top-four place.

"I was proud of them," Heath said. "Really pleased for them. The effort and the determination to try and get something out of the game, I couldn't have asked for any more. They didn't give in to the last kick of the game, and that's what they got, and they got the rewards for that."

That said, Heath acknowledged Minnesota's form at Allianz Field has left much to be desired in 2023. Saturday's draw was Minnesota's eighth in 13 home matches, to go along with a pair of losses and just three wins.

With four of MNUFC's seven remaining matches at Allianz Field, turning that home form around will be a key focus to maximize postseason dreams.