Your Sunday Kickoff: Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs set after wild Decision Day

So, did we learn anything?: I’m not sure if we can really take too much from this one, but it has to be a solid confidence boost for the Revs as they head to Philly. They should, in theory, be facing a Union team hitting a different and better gear next week, however, the Union have been sputtering lately. Neither team has been setting the world on fire since Leagues Cup. Basically, I have no idea what’s going to happen in this series and will continue to be vague about it going forward. Your guess is as good as mine.