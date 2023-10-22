FC Dallas clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Dallas left it late, but have qualified for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-1 Decision Day win at the LA Galaxy.
Head coach Nico Estévez's team is the Western Conference's No. 7 seed and will meet No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC in a Round One Best-of-3 series. During their eighth postseason trip in the last 10 years, the MLS original club is seeking their first MLS Cup title.
Key pieces
A young trio helps lead the attack: Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco and Bernard Kamungo. Ferreira, last year’s MLS Young Player of the Year, has followed that up with 12g/6a this campaign. Velasco, now in his second year with the club, earned his first-ever Argentina call-up and is this year's top player in 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR. And Kamungo, after rising from MLS NEXT Pro, recently featured for the US U-23s.
Homegrown standout Paxton Pomykal and summertime signing Asier Illarramendi are key pieces in midfield, while longtime US internationals Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget have left their mark when healthy. In underrated fashion, goalkeeper Maarten Paes anchors one of MLS's top defenses (37 goals against) in front of center backs Sebastien Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.