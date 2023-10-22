FC Dallas clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Dallas left it late, but have qualified for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-1 Decision Day win at the LA Galaxy .

Head coach Nico Estévez's team is the Western Conference's No. 7 seed and will meet No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC in a Round One Best-of-3 series. During their eighth postseason trip in the last 10 years, the MLS original club is seeking their first MLS Cup title.