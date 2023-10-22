New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The New York Red Bulls are headed to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 14th straight season, clinching their spot with a dramatic 1-0 Decision Day win at Nashville SC.
The last-gasp qualification, sealed by John Tolkin's 94th-minute penalty kick, breaks RBNY's tie with Seattle Sounders FC (2009-21) for the longest-ever MLS postseason streak.
With the No. 8 seed secured, they host Wednesday's Wild Card game vs. No. 9 seed Charlotte FC, a win-or-go-home matchup that precedes a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Supporters' Shield winner FC Cincinnati.
Key pieces
Following the early-season departure of Gerhard Struber, Troy Lesesne was handed the keys as head coach. While RBNY's playoff dream long seemed in doubt, a 4W-1L-2D run to close the season vaulted them above the playoff line.
The Red Bulls don't have a go-to goalscorer – offseason signing Dante Vanzeir and 2022 standout Lewis Morgan are out with long-term injuries – but the midfield duo of Frankie Amaya and Omir Fernandez has stepped up with a combined 11g/9a. Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas, a DP alongside Vanzeir, has contributed 3g/4a.
Paraguay international Carlos Coronel continues to be a reliable presence in goal, while Colombian international Andrés Reyes and captain Sean Nealis anchor the central defense. A pair of talented academy products man the fullback spots in emerging US international Tolkin and Kyle Duncan, who returned on loan from Belgian side Oostende.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.