Playoff Scenarios

New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

23MLS_Clinch_Graphic_RBNY_16x9
MLSsoccer staff

The New York Red Bulls are headed to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 14th straight season, clinching their spot with a dramatic 1-0 Decision Day win at Nashville SC.

The last-gasp qualification, sealed by John Tolkin's 94th-minute penalty kick, breaks RBNY's tie with Seattle Sounders FC (2009-21) for the longest-ever MLS postseason streak.

With the No. 8 seed secured, they host Wednesday's Wild Card game vs. No. 9 seed Charlotte FC, a win-or-go-home matchup that precedes a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Supporters' Shield winner FC Cincinnati.

Key pieces

Following the early-season departure of Gerhard Struber, Troy Lesesne was handed the keys as head coach. While RBNY's playoff dream long seemed in doubt, a 4W-1L-2D run to close the season vaulted them above the playoff line.

The Red Bulls don't have a go-to goalscorer – offseason signing Dante Vanzeir and 2022 standout Lewis Morgan are out with long-term injuries – but the midfield duo of Frankie Amaya and Omir Fernandez has stepped up with a combined 11g/9a. Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas, a DP alongside Vanzeir, has contributed 3g/4a.

Paraguay international Carlos Coronel continues to be a reliable presence in goal, while Colombian international Andrés Reyes and captain Sean Nealis anchor the central defense. A pair of talented academy products man the fullback spots in emerging US international Tolkin and Kyle Duncan, who returned on loan from Belgian side Oostende.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New York Red Bulls Playoff Scenarios Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Sporting Kansas City clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
San Jose Earthquakes clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
FC Dallas clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Kei Kamara: "I'm not done yet" in MLS, but will leave Chicago Fire

Kei Kamara: "I'm not done yet" in MLS, but will leave Chicago Fire
Sporting KC silence critics with Decision Day playoff berth: "We’ll keep fighting"

Sporting KC silence critics with Decision Day playoff berth: "We’ll keep fighting"
FC Dallas: Decision Day push a "testament to who we are"

FC Dallas: Decision Day push a "testament to who we are"
Charlotte FC savor "really special moment" with historic playoff berth 

Charlotte FC savor "really special moment" with historic playoff berth 
MLS Cup 2023 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2023 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC | October 21, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC | October 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Louis City SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | October 21, 2023
6:53

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Louis City SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | October 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake | October 21, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake | October 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | October 21, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | October 21, 2023
More Video