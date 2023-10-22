New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

With the No. 8 seed secured, they host Wednesday's Wild Card game vs. No. 9 seed Charlotte FC , a win-or-go-home matchup that precedes a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Supporters' Shield winner FC Cincinnati .

The last-gasp qualification, sealed by John Tolkin 's 94th-minute penalty kick, breaks RBNY's tie with Seattle Sounders FC (2009-21) for the longest-ever MLS postseason streak.

The New York Red Bulls are headed to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 14th straight season, clinching their spot with a dramatic 1-0 Decision Day win at Nashville SC .

Key pieces

Following the early-season departure of Gerhard Struber, Troy Lesesne was handed the keys as head coach. While RBNY's playoff dream long seemed in doubt, a 4W-1L-2D run to close the season vaulted them above the playoff line.

The Red Bulls don't have a go-to goalscorer – offseason signing Dante Vanzeir and 2022 standout Lewis Morgan are out with long-term injuries – but the midfield duo of Frankie Amaya and Omir Fernandez has stepped up with a combined 11g/9a. Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas, a DP alongside Vanzeir, has contributed 3g/4a.